Russian Rescuers Searched Over 10,000 Square Feet in Beirut, Found 4 Bodies - Ministry

Russian relief workers have searched over 10,000 square feet of debris left by Tuesday's blast in Beirut within the last 24 hours, finding four bodies, the Emergency Ministry told Sputnik on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) Russian relief workers have searched over 10,000 square feet of debris left by Tuesday's blast in Beirut within the last 24 hours, finding four bodies, the Emergency Ministry told Sputnik on Saturday.

"[Some] 1,000 square meters [10,764 square feet] of debris have been searched, four dead bodies have been recovered," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, 10 Lebanese citizens have received psychological counseling from Russian psychologists.

Late on Tuesday, a powerful explosion took place at the port of Beirut, killing at least 154 people and injuring about 5,000, per the latest estimates. According to the authorities, the explosion was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, confiscated by the customs services in 2014, and since stored in the port. The city has been declared a disaster site, with a state of emergency being imposed for two weeks.

