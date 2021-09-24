UrduPoint.com

Russian Rescuers Searching For 19 Elbrus Climbers In Distress, One Found Dead

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 01:30 AM

Russian Rescuers Searching for 19 Elbrus Climbers in Distress, One Found Dead

NALCHIK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Nineteen mountain climbers on Mount Elbrus on Thursday evening asked the Russian rescue services for help due to adverse weather, and one of them was found dead already, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik.

"The rescuers are carrying out the search at the height of 5,000 meters (16,404 feet) and higher in the area where the group supposedly stayed. At the moment, the rescuers have found four people, and, unfortunately, one of them shows no signs of life," the statement read.

The climbers are reported to have registered their route with the emergency ministry.

