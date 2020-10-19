(@FahadShabbir)

Russian rescuers will continue their search by air to find three people who are still missing after a ship capsized in the Barents Sea off the coast of the Rybachy Peninsula, the Murmansk region branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Monday

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Russian rescuers will continue their search by air to find three people who are still missing after a ship capsized in the Barents Sea off the coast of the Rybachy Peninsula, the Murmansk region branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Monday.

"When weather conditions at Murmashi airport improve, an aircraft belonging to the aviation coordination rescue center will be used. The command of the Northern Fleet is assessing the possibility of using a helicopter and assigning personnel to survey the coastline," the Emergencies Ministry said in a statement.

On Saturday evening, the Yubileiny vessel crashed into rocks on the coastline near Vayda-Guba in Murmansk region's Pechengsky district. Seven of the 10 crew members were rescued and taken on a border patrol boat to Linhammar to receive medical treatment.

A diving team is also participating in the ongoing search for the three remaining members of the sunken vessel's crew.