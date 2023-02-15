Russian Rescuers Who Worked in Turkey After Earthquake Return to Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Russian rescuers, having completed a search and rescue operation in Turkey at the site of the February 6 devastating earthquake, have returned to Moscow, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told reporters.

"Russian Emergencies Ministry aircraft have landed in Moscow with a group of rescuers and doctors on board. More than 150 ministry specialists were addressing the consequences of the devastating earthquake in the most affected Turkish province since February 7," the ministry said.

In the evening of February 14, Russian rescuers who had worked at the site of the earthquake in Syria also returned to Moscow.

Parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks on February 6. The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey exceeded 35,000. In Syria, the World Health Organization has estimated the number of casualties at 8,500, while the Syrian Health Ministry said the death toll in the government-controlled areas topped 1,400 people.

Russia has taken part in rescue operations in the two countries, with the Russian emergency response teams rescuing nine people and providing assistance to over 800 victims of the earthquakes in both Turkey and Syria, according to the Russian Emergencies Ministry.