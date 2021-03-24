UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Research Agency Creates Biochip Spotting Tiny Concentrations Of Substances In Air

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) The Russian Foundation for Advanced Research Projects in the Defense Industry has created a biochip capable of spotting tiny concentrations of substances in the air,  the agency said on Wednesday, adding that the chip has a heightened  sensitivity comparable to the sense of smell of sniffer dogs.

"Within the framework of the project of the Foundation for Advanced Research Project, a biotechnical chip has been created for the detection of target substances in the air in extremely tiny concentrations that cannot be detected by other existing devices. The technology was developed by scientists of the Lobachevsky State University of Nizhny Novgorod and Volga Research Medical University," the foundation said in a statement.

The chip is a system consisting of living cells and a technical device for assessing their condition and maintaining their vital functions.

The chip contains a nutritional medium with cells and a system for optical registration of the state of these cells that evaluates whether they are excited or calm and transmits the information to the computer.

"After the desired substances get on the chip, they are recognized by receptors on the surface of the cells, as a result of which they switch into an excited state, which, in turn, is immediately registered by the technical system of the cell," the agency said.

The rate of detection of substances and the high sensitivity of the chip is comparable with the level of tracker dogs' scent sensitivity, with the chip showing more reliable results in recognizing contaminated samples.

Commenting on the creation, the agency's project manager Fyodor Arseniev told Sputnik that it would be used in diagnosing diseases by analyzing the air exhaled by patients.

