Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

Russian Research Agency's Liquid Breathing Technology May Be Used to Treat COVID - Expert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Liquid breathing technology developed by the Russian Foundation for Advanced Research to allow people to breath an oxygen-rich liquid instead of air may be used to treat lung diseases associated with COVID-19, Alexander Panfilov, who leads biochemical and medical research at the foundation, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Work on developing liquid breathing technology continues. Against the background of the [coronavirus] pandemic, its relevance has grown since this method is the single option for treating many life-threatening conditions," Panfilov said.

Initially, the technology was developed to facilitate and accelerate the rescue of people from deep waters, such as submarine crews.

As of now, the recovery of a person from a depth of several hundred meters (over 1,000 feet) can take days because of the danger that the person might get the so-called decompression sickness if he is brought to the surface too fast.

In addition, the technology can be used for treating various lung diseases, including thermal and chemical burns, underdevelopment of the lungs in premature infants, infectious and other serious diseases, as well as in various types of complex surgical operations.

