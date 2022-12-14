Russian Research Center to Conduct Static Tests of New Homegrown SSJ Passenger Jet

NOVOSIBIRSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The Chaplygin Siberian Aeronautical Research Institute (SibNIA) expects to receive a prototype of the new Russian passenger aircraft SSJ New in early 2023 for static tests, SibNIA director Vladimir Barsuk said on Wednesday.

"Today we are planning to conduct static tests of Sukhoi Superjet New aircraft. At the beginning of January, we expect the experimental model to arrive at the institute. Subsequently, we will work on creating a stand," Barsuk said.

SibNIA has large expertise carrying out tests of various kinds for both civilian and military aircraft, Barsuk said.

SSJ New is the new version of Russian passenger plane Sukhoi Superjet-100 with more domestically-made components.

It is part of Russia's campaign to decrease dependence on imports initiated following the two large waves of economic sanctions in 2014 and 2022.

In November, the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) said that an SSJ New jet with PD-8 engines had successfully passed aerodynamic tests and was ready to start flight tests in 2023.

In October, Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said SSJ New's first flight is scheduled to take place in the spring and its certification in December 2023. The plan is to produce 20 planes annually.