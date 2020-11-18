UrduPoint.com
Russian Research Center To Start Stage 3 Of Covid Vaccine Trial In February - Director

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 03:10 PM

Russian Research Center to Start Stage 3 of Covid Vaccine Trial in February - Director

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Chumakov research center of Russian academy of Sciences will begin Stage 3 clinical trial of its coronavirus vaccine in February, the center's director general, Aidar Ishmukhametov said.

"We intend to begin Phase 3 at the beginning of 2021, after we get all the necessary permissions," Ishmukhametov said in an interview with stopcoronavirus.

rf outlet.

At the moment, the center is finishing up Stage 2 of clinical trial among healthy patients aged between 18 and 60. Final results will become available in late December. The center will then submit paperwork to register the vaccine. After the Health Ministry gives its permission, the center will test the vaccine among volunteers who are older than 60.

