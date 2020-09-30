Russian Research Center Vector Completes Clinical Trials of COVID-19 Vaccine - Watchdog

Russia's research center Vector has completed the clinical trials of its vaccine against COVID-19, the head of the national public health watchdog said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Russia's research center Vector has completed the clinical trials of its vaccine against COVID-19, the head of the national public health watchdog said on Wednesday.

"Vector has finished the clinical trials just today," Anna Popova said in an interview with the NTV broadcaster.

In August, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against COVID-19. The vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya research institute, is now at the phase of post-registration trials.