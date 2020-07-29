Russian Research Center Vector Says COVID-19 Vaccine Production May Start in Late 2020

Russian State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector believes that industrial production of the vaccine against COVID-19 and a large-scale immunization campaign may start late in 2020 or in the beginning of 2021, Ilnaz Imatdinov, the head of a Vector laboratory, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Russian State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector believes that industrial production of the vaccine against COVID-19 and a large-scale immunization campaign may start late in 2020 or in the beginning of 2021, Ilnaz Imatdinov, the head of a Vector laboratory, said on Wednesday.

"According to the data that I am aware of, our industrial partners are ready to launch commercial production after vaccine formulations are registered. If I am not mistaken, this will happen either in the end of this year or in the beginning of the next year," Imatdinov said, as broadcast by Russia-24, when asked when industrial production and immunization could start.