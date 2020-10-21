UrduPoint.com
Russian Research Center Vector Says More Dangerous Pandemic Possible In 5-10 Years

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 10:30 PM

Rinat Maksyutov, the head of the Russian State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector, which developed Russia's second COVID-19 vaccine, said on Wednesday that a more dangerous pandemic than the coronavirus one could hit the world in 5-10 years or later

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Rinat Maksyutov, the head of the Russian State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector, which developed Russia's second COVID-19 vaccine, said on Wednesday that a more dangerous pandemic than the coronavirus one could hit the world in 5-10 years or later.

"One can imagine an example of a more dangerous pathogen of a viral nature, a pandemic of which will have much more dire consequences. This situation has high chances to take place in five or 10 years, or 20 years," Maksyutov told a session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

The specialist explained that such a scenario was possible due to a number of reasons, including the significant development of the humankind, the appearance of people in remote areas of the planet and coming into contact with animals that people had not previously contact with.

