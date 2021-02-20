UrduPoint.com
Russian Research Center Vector Says Ready To Start Work On Vaccine For New Bird Flu Strain

Sat 20th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

Russian Research Center Vector Says Ready to Start Work on Vaccine for New Bird Flu Strain

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) Russian research center Vector is ready to start work on the vaccine against a new strain of bird flu virus H5N8 and a specialized test system, the head of the center, Rinat Maksyutov, said.

Earlier in the day, Vector scientists confirmed the first case of human infection with the H5N8 strain of the influenza A virus, which causes bird flu.

"Since the outbreak of this highly patogenic bird flu was quickly discovered, we can start developing a test system that can detect this strain in humans even today, and that would help in treatment. And [we can also] start working on a vaccine candidate for this strain," Maksyutov said as aired on Pervy Channel.

More Stories From World

