Russian Research Center Vector to Start Testing COVID-19 Vaccine on Children in December

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Russia's research center Vector plans to start testing its coronavirus vaccine EpiVacCorona on children in December, General Director Rinat Maksyutov said on Tuesday.

It was announced earlier in the day that the vaccine is in Phase III post-registration trials.

"Children aged 14-17, 100 volunteers. We plan to start trials this December," Maksyutov said at an online forum on new scientific data on COVID-19.

Maksyutov added that Vector had also received an authorization to conduct trials with participation of 150 volunteers aged over 60.