Russian Research Center Vektor Sees No Big Coronavirus Mutations - Healthcare Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Russian research center Vektor has not found any significant mutations of the coronavirus, the head of the country's consumer health watchdog, Anna Popova, said Tuesday.

"Obviously, any change in the new coronavirus can result in a loss of control over it," Popova said.

"This work is ongoing, it is quite interesting. At the moment, no significant changes in genome that could lead to changes of epidemiological potential have been discovered," she added.