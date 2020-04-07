Russian Research Center Wants to Start Testing Coronavirus Vaccine on Volunteers June 29

The head of Russian virology research center Vektor, Rinat Masyukov, suggested on Tuesday starting tests of a coronavirus vaccine on 18 volunteers on June 29

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The head of Russian virology research center Vektor, Rinat Masyukov, suggested on Tuesday starting tests of a coronavirus vaccine on 18 volunteers on June 29.

At the moment, the lab is testing the vaccine on animals to find the right prototype by April 30.

The scientists plan to develop vaccines for pre-clinical trials by May 10 and to hold the trials themselves by June 22.

"[We plan] to proceed to the first stage of the clinical trials on 180 volunteers on June 29 with three vaccines," Maksyutov said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.