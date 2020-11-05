Russian Research Foundation Develops Technology to Detect COVID-19 With Rats

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The Russian Foundation for Advanced Research is set to provide Russia's health care watchdog Roszdravnadzor with details on its new technology for COVID-19 detection with the use of rats, the foundation's Deputy Director Alexander Panfilov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"At the moment, all the documents are ready to present the technology to Roszdravnadzor," Panfilov said.

The deputy director added that the technology will be tested in Russia's city of Veliky Novgorod by the end of the year and its developers were sure that the testing would be a success.

"A microelectronic matrix is implanted in the olfactory nerve center of a rat's brain.

The sedated rat breathes in the air which a person exhales. The signals of the animal's brain are processed by an artificial neural network and the result is displayed on the monitor," Panfilov said, explaining how the technology works.

The deputy director noted that a similar technology had already been tested in 2019 to detect stomach and lung cancer, as well as diabetes and tuberculosis. Over 1,070 people were screened with this technology and each screening took less than three minutes. The technology proved to be five times more efficient in the detection of the early stages of cancer in comparison to current screening methods.