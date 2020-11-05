UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Research Foundation Develops Technology To Detect COVID-19 With Rats

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

Russian Research Foundation Develops Technology to Detect COVID-19 With Rats

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The Russian Foundation for Advanced Research is set to provide Russia's health care watchdog Roszdravnadzor with details on its new technology for COVID-19 detection with the use of rats, the foundation's Deputy Director Alexander Panfilov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"At the moment, all the documents are ready to present the technology to Roszdravnadzor," Panfilov said.

The deputy director added that the technology will be tested in Russia's city of Veliky Novgorod by the end of the year and its developers were sure that the testing would be a success.

"A microelectronic matrix is implanted in the olfactory nerve center of a rat's brain.

The sedated rat breathes in the air which a person exhales. The signals of the animal's brain are processed by an artificial neural network and the result is displayed on the monitor," Panfilov said, explaining how the technology works.

The deputy director noted that a similar technology had already been tested in 2019 to detect stomach and lung cancer, as well as diabetes and tuberculosis. Over 1,070 people were screened with this technology and each screening took less than three minutes. The technology proved to be five times more efficient in the detection of the early stages of cancer in comparison to current screening methods.

Related Topics

Technology Russia 2019 Cancer All

Recent Stories

Mubadala builds its life sciences portfolio with i ..

9 minutes ago

Punjab Daanish Schools & Centres of Excellence Aut ..

21 minutes ago

Russia Special Force' contingent arrives in Pakist ..

44 minutes ago

Central Bank emphasises impact of Mohamed bin Zaye ..

54 minutes ago

Dr. Amir Liaqat, his wife Syeda Tuba Amir test pos ..

1 hour ago

UVAS arranged Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference, cr ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.