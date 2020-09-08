UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Research Institute Waits For Go-Ahead To Distribute Sputnik V Vaccine - Director

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 07:20 PM

Russian Research Institute Waits for Go-Ahead to Distribute Sputnik V Vaccine - Director

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute has produced the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 for public circulation and is waiting for an order from the health ministry to deliver it across Russia's regions, Director Alexander Gintsburg told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the first Sputnik V batch was reported to have been released for public distribution.

"The vaccine has already been produced ... We are waiting for a Health Ministry order to distribute what we have produced for public circulation.

Once it happens, a tender will be declared and the vaccine will be distributed," Gintsburg said.

Sputnik V was registered by the health ministry on August 11. It will be manufactured in cooperation with the Russian Direct Investment Fund. The vaccine is expected to be initially distributed among special groups, such as health care workers and teachers, before gradually expanding to the general populace.

Related Topics

Russia August From

Recent Stories

Belhaif Al Nuaimi chairs 22nd virtual meeting of G ..

7 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed checks on patients in ..

37 minutes ago

Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce discusses p ..

37 minutes ago

ERC delegation inspects life conditions of martyrs ..

52 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Energy Sector enters digital transformat ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.