Russian Research Institute Waits for Go-Ahead to Distribute Sputnik V Vaccine - Director

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute has produced the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 for public circulation and is waiting for an order from the health ministry to deliver it across Russia's regions, Director Alexander Gintsburg told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the first Sputnik V batch was reported to have been released for public distribution.

"The vaccine has already been produced ... We are waiting for a Health Ministry order to distribute what we have produced for public circulation.

Once it happens, a tender will be declared and the vaccine will be distributed," Gintsburg said.

Sputnik V was registered by the health ministry on August 11. It will be manufactured in cooperation with the Russian Direct Investment Fund. The vaccine is expected to be initially distributed among special groups, such as health care workers and teachers, before gradually expanding to the general populace.