UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Researchers Analyze 200 Samples, Say 30% Have Antibodies Fit For Treating COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 11:19 PM

Russian Researchers Analyze 200 Samples, Say 30% Have Antibodies Fit for Treating COVID-19

The Gamaleya Federal Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry said on Monday that it had found only 30 percent of blood samples that are suitable for treating COVID-19 after analyzing samples of 200 people who have recovered from the coronavirus disease

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The Gamaleya Federal Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry said on Monday that it had found only 30 percent of blood samples that are suitable for treating COVID-19 after analyzing samples of 200 people who have recovered from the coronavirus disease.

"To date, roughly 200 sera of former COVID-19 patients have been analyzed to determine if they contain virus-neutralizing antibodies. This experience has shown that only about 30 percent of patients have serum that can be used to treat seriously ill patients," the institute head, Alexander Gintsburg said when briefing Russian President Vladimir Putin on the epidemiological situation in the country, as broadcast by the Rossiya 24 channel.

The expert described the novel coronavirus as "very tricky" and currently the longest among all known RNA-viruses.

According to Gintsburg, part of its genome can possibly be developed in a way that constantly deceives the human immune system into producing antibodies that are not capable of neutralizing the virus.

To date, Russia has reported 47,121 cumulative COVID-19 cases, including 405 fatalities and 3,446 recoveries.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin All From Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, French Foreign Minister discus ..

6 minutes ago

Financial and Economic Committee reviews 2020 gene ..

21 minutes ago

SRTI Park-based company produces 3D-printed face m ..

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Prince Charle ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy fines seven traders for tampering wi ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Chamber opens free registration for Sharja ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.