Russian Researchers Analyze 200 Samples, Say 30% Have Antibodies Fit for Treating COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The Gamaleya Federal Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry said on Monday that it had found only 30 percent of blood samples that are suitable for treating COVID-19 after analyzing samples of 200 people who have recovered from the coronavirus disease.

"To date, roughly 200 sera of former COVID-19 patients have been analyzed to determine if they contain virus-neutralizing antibodies. This experience has shown that only about 30 percent of patients have serum that can be used to treat seriously ill patients," the institute head, Alexander Gintsburg said when briefing Russian President Vladimir Putin on the epidemiological situation in the country, as broadcast by the Rossiya 24 channel.

The expert described the novel coronavirus as "very tricky" and currently the longest among all known RNA-viruses.

According to Gintsburg, part of its genome can possibly be developed in a way that constantly deceives the human immune system into producing antibodies that are not capable of neutralizing the virus.

To date, Russia has reported 47,121 cumulative COVID-19 cases, including 405 fatalities and 3,446 recoveries.