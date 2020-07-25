UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Researchers To Test Siberian Bats For Coronaviruses

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 10:59 PM

Russian Researchers to Test Siberian Bats for Coronaviruses

Russian researchers will run tests on bats populating Siberia to see if they carry coronavirus strains, a senior official of the Federal Research Center for Fundamental and Translational Medicine told Sputnik

NOVOSIBIRSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) Russian researchers will run tests on bats populating Siberia to see if they carry coronavirus strains, a senior official of the Federal Research Center for Fundamental and Translational Medicine told Sputnik.

"Bats are one of the species believed to have introduced coronavirus into the human population.

We have many bat species here that also live in China, so it is interesting to see if they carry the virus," Alexander Shestopalov, the head of the Experimental Modeling and Pathogen Department, said.

Shestopalov said his department had been given two years' worth of funding for the coronavirus research, and he hoped to glean the first insights into the presence of coronaviruses in bat genomes as soon as this winter.

Related Topics

Russia China Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai-China FinTech agreement brings new opportuni ..

1 minute ago

Young Economist Programme creates fresh pastures f ..

16 minutes ago

Indian rulers longing for elimination of non-Hindu ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 203 prisoners ahead of ..

3 hours ago

Steps underway to get off from FATF grey list: Sha ..

2 minutes ago

Fresh violence in Portland as police fire tear gas ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.