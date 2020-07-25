Russian Researchers to Test Siberian Bats for Coronaviruses

Russian researchers will run tests on bats populating Siberia to see if they carry coronavirus strains, a senior official of the Federal Research Center for Fundamental and Translational Medicine told Sputnik

NOVOSIBIRSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) Russian researchers will run tests on bats populating Siberia to see if they carry coronavirus strains, a senior official of the Federal Research Center for Fundamental and Translational Medicine told Sputnik.

"Bats are one of the species believed to have introduced coronavirus into the human population.

We have many bat species here that also live in China, so it is interesting to see if they carry the virus," Alexander Shestopalov, the head of the Experimental Modeling and Pathogen Department, said.

Shestopalov said his department had been given two years' worth of funding for the coronavirus research, and he hoped to glean the first insights into the presence of coronaviruses in bat genomes as soon as this winter.