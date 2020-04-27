Russian Researchers Will Test COVID19 Vaccine Using Special Mice - Consumer Watchdog

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 06:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Russian virology research center Vektor plans to test coronavirus vaccines using mice sensitive to the virus and expects to get the first test results in June, consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on its website.

"The main difference between the new model and the ones that already exist in the world will be its biological safety - mice will become sensitive to the virus only after induction in a virological laboratory, which will eliminate the risks of working with them in non-specialized laboratories and centers during the pandemic," the consumer watchdog said.

According to Rospotrebnadzor, the special mice will have COVID-19 symptoms similar to those of humans and will allow to study different vaccines and coronavirus treatments.

The head of Russian virology research center Vektor, Rinat Masyukov, said at the start of this month that the first stage of coronavirus vaccine clinical trials would begin in June and would involve volunteers. The scientists had planned to develop vaccines for pre-clinical trials by May 10 and to hold the trials themselves by June 22.

