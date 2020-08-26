Russian Researches to Deliver COVID-19 Vaccine to Medical Centers for Trials Before Sept.3

Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute will deliver its COVID-19 vaccine to Moscow's medical facilities before September 3 and post-approval trials could begin on September 4-5, Director Alexander Gintsburg told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute will deliver its COVID-19 vaccine to Moscow's medical facilities before September 3 and post-approval trials could begin on September 4-5, Director Alexander Gintsburg told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Health Ministry allowed the institute to conduct the post-registration trials of its vaccine that was registered earlier in August. The vaccine has past phases 1 and 2 clinical trials and has to pass the Phase 3 tests in line with international requirements.

"According to all the documents, we must deliver the vaccine to [medical] centers and if we deliver it on the third [of September], and we will have it delivered, then no one forbids us to begin vaccinating volunteers on the fourth or fifth [of September]," Gintsburg said.

He has added that vaccination among population may begin on September 15-20.

"Right now, what has been developed, the two batches, they will be checked by Roszdravnadzor [Russia's health care watchdog] ... All of that will probably be feasible on the 15-20th [of September]," Gintsburg added.