Russian Reserve Forces Returning to Permanent Bases From Border With Belarus - Broadcast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Russian reserve forces are returning to their permanent bases, according to the live feed from the Russian-Belarusian border that Rossiya 24 broadcast showed on Tuesday.

The video showed troops standing in front of trucks and then several trucks moving in a line with special signals.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier this week that the leaders of Russia and Belarus agreed that Russia would return home the reserve forces that was stationed next to the border with Belarus.