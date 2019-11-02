Russian Resolution in Arms Control at UNGA 'Doing Good,' Likely to Pass - Diplomat

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) A resolution submitted by Russia at the UN General Assembly First Committee on strengthening the existing arms control system is moving forward and will likely be adopted, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva Andrey Belousov told Sputnik.

"The resolution is doing good, a full-fledged work on it is underway, our co-sponsors are supporting it, and we believe the resolution will receive significant support," Belousov said.

The Russian diplomat pointed out that several countries may be opposed to the resolution as a result of their "national approaches" to the text of the document.

Belousov said the political factor might also play a negative role because several Western partners pay "particular" attention to Russian-sponsored documents and develop their positions based on the stance of the United States.

"There is nothing new in this situation; it happened last year and it will continue to be the case next year," Belousov said. "But, the majority of countries, especially the developing ones, will support our resolution."

The draft resolution aims to consolidate the international community in preserving and enhancing the arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation architecture.

The resolution also urges UN member states to fully implement and maintain existing agreements in the arms control system and emphasizes the importance of designing additional confidence-building measures in the context of existing treaties.

Moreover, the draft resolution calls as necessary conducting a serious assessment of actions that undermine the relevant agreements and have a negative impact on international security.