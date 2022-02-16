UrduPoint.com

Russian Response In Case Of Ukrainian Invasion Of DPR, LPR To Be Proportionate -Matviyenko

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2022 | 03:00 AM

Russian Response in Case of Ukrainian Invasion of DPR, LPR to Be Proportionate -Matviyenko

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Russia will not abandon its citizens in the unrecognized Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics (DPR and LPR), and in the event of an invasion by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russia's response will be proportionate to the scale of aggression, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said.

"Many thousands of Russian citizens live in the unrecognized republics. Obviously, in the event of an invasion by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, we will not leave them in trouble... We will do everything necessary to protect them. Naturally, our response will be proportionate to the scale of the aggression and the military and political situation," Matviyenko told the Parliamentary Newspaper.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Donetsk Event

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police returns around AED 500 million to t ..

Sharjah Police returns around AED 500 million to their owners in 2021

17 minutes ago
 Asmak, Fish Farm sign a strategic partnership at G ..

Asmak, Fish Farm sign a strategic partnership at Gulfood 2022

2 hours ago
 Turkish president leaves UAE after two-day state v ..

Turkish president leaves UAE after two-day state visit

2 hours ago
 Photographer Steve McCurry reflects on his career ..

Photographer Steve McCurry reflects on his career at Xposure 2022

2 hours ago
 International Publishers Association to organise s ..

International Publishers Association to organise symposium on impact of Covid pa ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Community Development launches &#039;I ..

Ministry of Community Development launches &#039;Innovation Charter&#039;

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>