Russian Response in Case of Ukrainian Invasion of DPR, LPR to Be Proportionate -Matviyenko

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Russia will not abandon its citizens in the unrecognized Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics (DPR and LPR), and in the event of an invasion by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russia's response will be proportionate to the scale of aggression, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said.

"Many thousands of Russian citizens live in the unrecognized republics. Obviously, in the event of an invasion by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, we will not leave them in trouble... We will do everything necessary to protect them. Naturally, our response will be proportionate to the scale of the aggression and the military and political situation," Matviyenko told the Parliamentary Newspaper.