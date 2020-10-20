UrduPoint.com
Russian Retail Trade Down 3% Year-on-Year In September After 2.7% Fall In August - Rosstat

Russia's retail trade fell 3 percent year-on-year in comparable prices in September 2020, the decrease for the nine months of this year was 4.8 percent, according to Rosstat's operational report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Russia's retail trade fell 3 percent year-on-year in comparable prices in September 2020, the decrease for the nine months of this year was 4.8 percent, according to Rosstat's operational report.

Compared to August 2020, retail trade in September decreased by 1.7 percent.

In monetary terms, retail sales in September totaled 2.897 trillion rubles ($37.46 billion), in January-September - 23.926 trillion rubles.

