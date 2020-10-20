- Home
- World
- News
- Russian Retail Trade Down 3% Year-on-Year in September After 2.7% Fall in August - Rosstat
Russian Retail Trade Down 3% Year-on-Year In September After 2.7% Fall In August - Rosstat
Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 09:54 PM
Russia's retail trade fell 3 percent year-on-year in comparable prices in September 2020, the decrease for the nine months of this year was 4.8 percent, according to Rosstat's operational report
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Russia's retail trade fell 3 percent year-on-year in comparable prices in September 2020, the decrease for the nine months of this year was 4.8 percent, according to Rosstat's operational report.
Compared to August 2020, retail trade in September decreased by 1.7 percent.
In monetary terms, retail sales in September totaled 2.897 trillion rubles ($37.46 billion), in January-September - 23.926 trillion rubles.