Russian Richest Billionaires' Net Worth Grows by $16Bln in January - Billionaires Index

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) Collective net worth of the richest Russian entrepreneurs grew by $16.1 billion in January 2023, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The index includes the 500 richest people on the planet, currently, 23 of them are Russian citizens. Their combined net worth is estimated at $283.5 billion as of February 1.

Owner of the Nornikel mining and metallurgical company Vladimir Potanin remains the richest Russian businessman on the list. In January, his net worth increased by $1.31 billion to $29.9 billion, the index said. The second place is taken by Leonid Mikhelson, a co-owner of Russia's second-largest natural gas producer Novatek, comes after Potanin with a total of $25.8 billion, which increased by $1.12 billion. The third-richest entrepreneur is Vladimir Lisin, major shareholder of the NLMK steel company, who received $754 million since the beginning of 2022 increasing his wealth to $20.6 billion.

Alexei Mordashov, a co-owner of Russia's largest steel and mining company Severstal, takes the fourth place on the index among Russians. His net worth grew by $1.54 billion to $20.2 billion. Alisher Usmanov, a co-owner of the MegaFon mobile operator, is the fifth with $19.

5 billion, which grew by $1.06 billion last month. The sixth-richest Russian is Vagit Alekperov, a co-owner of the oil company Lukoil. His wealth amounts to $17.9 billion after the growth of $2.5 billion since the start of this year. Mikhail Prokhorov, the founder of Onexim Group, is sitting at the seventh line. His net worth jumped by $413 million to $13.6 billion. Andrey Melnichenko, the founder and former beneficiary of fertilizer producer EuroChem Group, is the eighth-richest Russian businessman, who received $443 million last month, which increased his net worth to $12.7 billion.

The ninth and the tenth wealthiest Russians are Gennady Timchenko, the owner of the investment firm Volga Group, and Mikhail Fridman, a co-founder of the conglomerate Alfa-Group. They earned $451 and $423 million in January, respectively, and now have $12.3 and $11.7 billion in total.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index is a daily ranking of the world's richest people. The index is calculated on the basis of the share price of the companies owned by entrepreneurs, though the calculations for the net worth analysis vary for each individual. The figures are updated at the close of every trading day in New York.