Russian Richest Billionaires' Net Worth Up $13Bln Since Start Of 2023 - Index

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2023 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Collective net worth of the richest Russian entrepreneurs has increased by $13.03 billion since the beginning of 2023, specifically fortune of Vagit Alekperov, a co-owner of the oil company Lukoil, which grew by over $3 billion to $18.5 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The index is calculated based on the price of assets and accountancy data of the billionaires' companies. The rating includes the 500 richest people in the world, including 22 Russian citizens with a total wealth of $276.7 billion as of April 3.

Owner of the Nornikel metallurgical company Vladimir Potanin is once again the richest Russian businessman on the list, whose net worth has increased by $448 million to $29 billion. The second place is taken by Leonid Mikhelson, a co-owner of Russia's second-largest natural gas producer Novatek, with a total of $26.

3 billion. The third-richest entrepreneur is Vladimir Lisin, major shareholder of Russia's NLMK steel company, who has earned $46.2 million since the beginning of 2023 increasing his wealth to $21 billion.

Alisher Usmanov, a co-owner of the Megafon mobile operator, takes the fourth place on the index among Russians. His net worth has grown by $715 million to $19.2 billion. Alexei Mordashov, a co-owner of Russia's largest steel and mining company Severstal, is the fifth with $19.1 billion, which has increased by $362 million over the past three months.

Alekperov comes in sixth, followed by Mikhail Prokhorov, the founder of Onexim Group, Andrey Melnichenko, the founder and former beneficiary of fertilizer producer EuroChem Group, Gennady Timchenko, the owner of the investment firm Volga Group, and Mikhail Fridman, a co-founder of the conglomerate Alfa-Group among Russia's 10 richest people.

