Russian Rights Activist Ionov Maintains Contacts With American Groups Despite US Charges

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Alexander Ionov, the founder of the Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia (AGMR), told Sputnik that many US human rights groups had not stopped cooperating with his Moscow-based organization after the Department of Justice charged him with election meddling.

"The organizations that were part of our club have always supported us and continue to do so. This is despite the fact that they face consequences ” in the broad sense of the word ” for any kind of contact with me. They are not afraid of these consequences because they believe in what they stand for," he said in an interview.

The 33-year-old Russian activist was indicted last year on charges of "orchestrating a years-long foreign malign influence campaign that used various US political groups to sow discord, spread pro-Russian propaganda, and interfere in elections within the United States." He rejected the accusations.

Ionov told Sputnik that many of the rights groups he engaged with in the US had been operating for decades and would not give up the struggle under pressure from US law enforcement agencies. He criticized the White House over its intolerance of dissent.

"Any break with the line of the White House or the Department of State triggers an internal conflict, tension. People are not allowed to speak out. So they looked for an alternative platform, and that alternative platform led the US government down a destructive path. They started a witch hunt to end international cooperation," Ionov said.

The activist, who faces up to five years in prison if found guilty, said the Biden administration's crackdown on dissent ran counter to the First Amendment, which protects freedom of speech and assembly. He insisted that the US government did not allow pluralism and punished those who did not toe its line.