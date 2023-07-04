Russian Rights Activist Ionov Says US Prosecuting Dissenting Voices

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Russian rights activist Alexander Ionov, who is wanted in the United States for allegedly "orchestrating a years-long foreign malign influence campaign," in an interview with Sputnik accused the Biden administration of cracking down on alternative opinions.

"Any break with the line taken by the White House or the Department of State triggers an internal conflict, tension. People are not allowed to speak out. So, they were looking for an alternative platform and that alternative platform prompted the US administration to take a destructive path. They launched a witch-hunt to end international cooperation," Ionov said.

The 33-year-old founder of the Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia (AGMR), which the US Department of Justice says he utilized to carry out Russia's malign influence campaign, noted that Washington's intolerance of dissenting voices ran against its stated commitment to promoting plurality and freedom of political choice.

"What we see in reality is that there is, of course, no pluralism. If your opinion differs from that of the party ” welcome to prison," Ionov told Sputnik.

The DoJ accuses Ionov and his associates of having recruited and funded various American political groups from at least December 2014 until March 2022 to allegedly act as unregistered illegal agents of the Russian government to sow discord and spread pro-Russian propaganda. The Russian has a $10 million bounty on his head and faces up to five years in jail if found guilty.

Russia has consistently denied US accusations of meddling in its home affairs, including in the electoral process. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has rejected the allegations as absolutely groundless, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said the US provided no proof of Russian interference in any country.