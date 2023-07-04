Open Menu

Russian Rights Activist Wanted In US Says Musk's Ability To Speak Out Not Without Limit

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2023 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Alexander Ionov, a Russian rights activist and anti-globalist wanted in the United States for alleged election meddling, praised Elon Musk in an interview with Sputnik for daring to speak his mind, but argued that the billionaire entrepreneur was still constrained by the White House in what he could say.

"Musk is the world's richest man. What he says makes sense. But I think he is still limited in what he can do by the White House and security agencies. No one is safe. Society there (in the US) has to live by the rules of the White House. Dissenting voices are censored and people who speak out are punished," Ionov said.

Musk, the self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist," has ruffled feathers in Washington by challenging the US narrative on Ukraine.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO controversially compared US military involvement in Ukraine to that in Afghanistan and published a map of Ukraine's 2012 voting preferences that showed the country clearly split along West-Russia lines.

Ionov, who has a $10 million bounty placed on his head by the US Department of Justice for allegedly "orchestrating a years-long foreign malign influence campaign" in the United States to spread pro-Russian propaganda, argued that there is no diversity of opinion in the US and that dissidents often end up in jail.

