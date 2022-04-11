UrduPoint.com

Russian Rights Advocate Says 4 Captive Rosatom Employees Returned From Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2022 | 04:15 PM

Four employees of the Russian atomic agency Rosatom held hostage in Ukraine and captured Russian soldiers returned to Russia, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) Four employees of the Russian atomic agency Rosatom held hostage in Ukraine and captured Russian soldiers returned to Russia, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said on Sunday.

"Another exchange of Russian-Ukrainian captives took place last night. Among them are four Rosatom employees and our brave soldiers. They landed in Russia early this morning. Their relatives will see them soon," Moskalkova said on Telegram.

Rosatom has confirmed the return of its four employees that had been held in Ukraine since February 23.

"We confirm that they have returned and are grateful to everyone who participated in the liberation of our colleagues. We are expecting them to return to their team after rest and recovery," a Rosatom spokesperson told reporters.

On February 23, a batch of fresh nuclear fuel was delivered to the Rivne NPP as scheduled and stipulated by contractual obligations. The cargo was accompanied by four JSC Atomspetstrans employees, who have been held hostage since then by the Ukrainian side in a railcar at the plant.

