Russian Rights Advocate Says Conditions for Captive Ukrainian Troops Up to Standard

CRIMEA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said on Saturday that detention conditions at holding facilities for captured Ukrainian troops in Crimea meet international standards.

"The conditions of detention of (Ukrainian) captives on our side strictly comply with the norms set by international laws," Moskalkova said after reviewing the housing provided by the Russian defense ministry.

The ministry said that all Ukrainian troops who laid down their arms were granted accommodation, rations and medical assistance.

Moskalkova said Ukrainians described their treatment as "humane." For her part, the rights advocate noted that the conditions of their detention were "ideal" and in line with the Geneva Convention on Prisoners of War.

She urged the Ukrainian authorities to ensure dignified treatment of captive Russian personnel and civilians after videos appeared online showing Ukrainian troops torturing and brutally murdering Russian soldiers.