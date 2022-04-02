UrduPoint.com

Russian Rights Advocate Says Conditions For Captive Ukrainian Troops Up To Standard

Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2022 | 07:23 PM

Russian Rights Advocate Says Conditions for Captive Ukrainian Troops Up to Standard

Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said on Saturday that detention conditions at holding facilities for captured Ukrainian troops in Crimea meet international standards

CRIMEA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said on Saturday that detention conditions at holding facilities for captured Ukrainian troops in Crimea meet international standards.

"The conditions of detention of (Ukrainian) captives on our side strictly comply with the norms set by international laws," Moskalkova said after reviewing the housing provided by the Russian defense ministry.

The ministry said that all Ukrainian troops who laid down their arms were granted accommodation, rations and medical assistance.

Moskalkova said Ukrainians described their treatment as "humane." For her part, the rights advocate noted that the conditions of their detention were "ideal" and in line with the Geneva Convention on Prisoners of War.

She urged the Ukrainian authorities to ensure dignified treatment of captive Russian personnel and civilians after videos appeared online showing Ukrainian troops torturing and brutally murdering Russian soldiers.

Related Topics

Russia Geneva All Housing

Recent Stories

Ukrainian journalist killed near Kyiv

Ukrainian journalist killed near Kyiv

2 minutes ago
 Emergency service provided to 3,630 victims

Emergency service provided to 3,630 victims

3 minutes ago
 More than 4.1 million Ukrainian refugees flee war

More than 4.1 million Ukrainian refugees flee war

3 minutes ago
 Supreme Court Registrar returns petition seeking f ..

Supreme Court Registrar returns petition seeking formation of commission to prob ..

3 minutes ago
 Dr Fehmida visits taekwondo, handball training cam ..

Dr Fehmida visits taekwondo, handball training camps

3 minutes ago
 Four medical stores sealed in Sargodha

Four medical stores sealed in Sargodha

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.