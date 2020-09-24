UrduPoint.com
Russian Rights Chief Appeals To Nigerian Counterpart Over Abducted Sailors

Thu 24th September 2020 | 12:10 PM

Russian Rights Chief Appeals to Nigerian Counterpart Over Abducted Sailors

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Russian Ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova has sent an appeal to Nigerian counterpart Okechukwu Ojukwu Esq and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet in defense of Russian sailors abducted by pirates in Nigeria, the ombudswoman's press service said on Thursday.

In early May, three Russian nationals were abducted in pirate attacks on the Djibloho research vessel and the Rio Mitong cargo vessel off the coast of Equatorial Guinea.

"I am deeply concerned over the fate of the Russian citizens A. Perfiliev, V. Nechai and V. Sechin, captured by pirates on the Djibloho and Rio Mitong ships off the coast of Equatorial Guinea and held in Nigeria since May 2020.

According to available information, Russian citizens are being held in unacceptable conditions in a tent camp. According to information received from relatives, the abducted sailors are in mortal danger," Moskalkova said in a letter to Ojukwu Esq.

In a similar address to Bachelet, the Russian official also noted that kidnappings grossly violated fundamental human rights and freedoms. Within the context, Moskalkova called for taking the necessary measures aimed at observing the rights and freedoms of Russian citizens, as well as providing all kinds of assistance in the early return of Russian sailors to their homeland.

