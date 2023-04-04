Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Russian Rights Commissioner Appeals To Int'l Organizations Over Kiev Monastery Situation

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2023 | 11:39 PM

Russian Rights Commissioner Appeals to Int'l Organizations Over Kiev Monastery Situation

Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova said on Tuesday that she had appealed to various international organizations, including the Council of Europe, over the situation at the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova said on Tuesday that she had appealed to various international organizations, including the Council of Europe, over the situation at the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra.

"I appeal to Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic-Buric, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk and representatives of international human rights organizations to do everything possible to prevent the expulsion of monks of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church from the Kiev Pechersk Lavra," Moskalkova wrote on her Telegram channel.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Europe Kiev Church From

Recent Stories

Trump in New York courthouse faces criminal charge ..

Trump in New York courthouse faces criminal charges

23 seconds ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Summons French Charge d'A ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons French Charge d'Affaires

8 minutes ago
 President Aliyev Attends Topsides of BP-Azerbaijan ..

President Aliyev Attends Topsides of BP-Azerbaijan Platform Departure Ceremony

8 minutes ago
 Japan Sets Up Permanent Diplomatic Mission to NATO ..

Japan Sets Up Permanent Diplomatic Mission to NATO - Secretary General

8 minutes ago
 Million flour bags distributed, says DC

Million flour bags distributed, says DC

4 minutes ago
 Russia, Sierra Leone Agree to Strengthen Cooperati ..

Russia, Sierra Leone Agree to Strengthen Cooperation in Many Areas - Moscow

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.