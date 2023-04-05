Close
Russian Rights Commissioner Appeals To Int'l Organizations Over Kiev Monastery Situation

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Russian Rights Commissioner Appeals to Int'l Organizations Over Kiev Monastery Situation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova said on Tuesday that she had appealed to various international organizations, including the Council of Europe, over the situation at the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra.

"I appeal to Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic-Buric, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk and representatives of international human rights organizations to do everything possible to prevent the expulsion of monks of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church from the Kiev Pechersk Lavra," Moskalkova wrote on her Telegram channel.

