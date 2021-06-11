UrduPoint.com
Russian Rights Commissioner Did Not Receive Requests To Defend Sapega

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova has not received any requests to defend the rights of Russian citizen Sofia Sapega, who is currently in a detention center in Minsk, Moskalkova's office told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We still haven't received any requests to defend Sofia," the spokesperson of the office said.

Sapega was detained in Minsk on May 23 alongside her boyfriend, Roman Protasevich, who is a co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel, designated as extremist in Belarus. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sapega is suspected of committing several crimes described in the Belarusian criminal code back in August-September 2020.

More Stories From World

