Russian Rights Defender Urges Turkish Parliament Speaker To Halt Weapons' Supply To Kiev

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Russian Rights Defender Urges Turkish Parliament Speaker to Halt Weapons' Supply to Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova on Wednesday called on Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop to stop supplying weapons to Ukraine to avoid further escalation of the crisis.

"Asked Sentop to stop supplying weapons to Ukraine to avoid further escalation of this situation," Moskalkova said on social media.

Moskalkova made the request during a meeting with the Turkish parliament speaker, which was also attended by Ukrainian Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets and his Turkish counterpart Seref Malkoc, the statement read.

"Very important words were said about the need for a ceasefire. It is a necessary condition for the prevention of human rights violations. First of all, the right to life," Moskalkova added.

Since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military, and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has also warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.

