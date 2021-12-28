Russian rights group Memorial says will find 'legal ways' to continue work

Russia's most prominent rights group Memorial said Tuesday it would find "legal ways" to continue its work after the Supreme Court shut down the organisation's central structure, Memorial International

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Russia's most prominent rights group Memorial said Tuesday it would find "legal ways" to continue its work after the Supreme Court shut down the organisation's central structure, Memorial International.

"We will challenge the decision of Russia's Supreme Court in every possible way. And we will find legal ways to continue our work," Memorial International said in a statement.