Russian Rights Watchdog Slams Ukrainian Parliament For Using Ethnic Slur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2023 | 06:40 PM

A member of the Russian presidential council for human rights criticized the Ukrainian parliament on Wednesday for using the ethnically charged word "Ruscism" in its official papers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) A member of the Russian presidential council for human rights criticized the Ukrainian parliament on Wednesday for using the ethnically charged word "Ruscism" in its official papers.

The Ukrainian parliament agreed on Tuesday to use the word, a portmanteau of "Russia" and "fascism," in its paperwork to refer to various forms of Russia's soft power.

The examples cover all things Russian, from the Russian language and culture to Russian media.

"The fact that this word is used to refer to the Russian culture and language is a clinical symptom. It is yet another manifestation of Ukrainian neo-Nazism," Alexander Brod told Sputnik.

The rights watchdog called the coinage "pseudolinguistic," arguing that the Ukrainian parliament was using ethnic slur in political discourse to perpetuate ethnic discrimination as a form of Ukrainian ideology.

