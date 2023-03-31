Russian Robot Marker to Receive ATGM Kornet, to Be Used in Military Operation - Source

The Russian combat robot Marker has received man-portable anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) Kornet as a weapon, a source told Sputnik on Friday, adding that it is planned to launch production of these robots promptly for their use in the special military operation

"The Marker robot complex, equipped with a new combat module with the Kornet complex ... is planned to be promptly put into serial production for the needs of a special military operation," the source said.