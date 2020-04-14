Russian Robotics Firm Designing Robo Nurses to Help Doctors Deal With Coronavirus

Russian robotics company Android Technics is designing robo nurses that will contact with patients to protect medical workers from infectious diseases such as COVID-19, its executive director said on Tuesday

"In the spirit of time and seeing the current changes, we have adapted our robotic designs to assist medical workers and provide palliative patient care," Yevgeny Dudorov said during an online presentation.

The company is working on four modifications of a robo nurse specialized in diagnosis, supply delivery, close contact and disinfection.

"The use of robotic systems is primarily aimed at lowering the risk of health care workers getting infected by minimizing their contacts with patients who carry life-threatening infections as well as at reducing their workload," the company said on its website.

Android Technics has been pioneering human-like robots in space to perform tasks difficult or dangerous for human space explorers. Most notably, the Skybot F-850 robot, also known as Fedor (Fyodor), had a stint on the International Space Station last year.