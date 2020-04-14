UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Robotics Firm Designing Robo Nurses To Help Doctors Deal With Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 04:35 PM

Russian Robotics Firm Designing Robo Nurses to Help Doctors Deal With Coronavirus

Russian robotics company Android Technics is designing robo nurses that will contact with patients to protect medical workers from infectious diseases such as COVID-19, its executive director said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Russian robotics company Android Technics is designing robo nurses that will contact with patients to protect medical workers from infectious diseases such as COVID-19, its executive director said on Tuesday.

"In the spirit of time and seeing the current changes, we have adapted our robotic designs to assist medical workers and provide palliative patient care," Yevgeny Dudorov said during an online presentation.

The company is working on four modifications of a robo nurse specialized in diagnosis, supply delivery, close contact and disinfection.

"The use of robotic systems is primarily aimed at lowering the risk of health care workers getting infected by minimizing their contacts with patients who carry life-threatening infections as well as at reducing their workload," the company said on its website.

Android Technics has been pioneering human-like robots in space to perform tasks difficult or dangerous for human space explorers. Most notably, the Skybot F-850 robot, also known as Fedor (Fyodor), had a stint on the International Space Station last year.

Related Topics

Russia Company Robot From

Recent Stories

Chernobyl Fires Have No Impact on Radiation Levels ..

2 minutes ago

Group-IB Discovers More Than 4,000 Zoom Accounts f ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey Lifts Social Security Requirements for Gett ..

7 minutes ago

Human sanitizing tunnel installed at Nishtar Hopsi ..

7 minutes ago

Upper limit of loan under Kamyab Jawan Program enh ..

30 minutes ago

President Dr.Arif Alvi to convene a meeting on Apr ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.