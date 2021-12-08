UrduPoint.com

Russian Rocket Blasts Off Carrying Japanese Billionaire To Space Station: AFP

A Russian Soyuz rocket blasted off from the Baikonur cosmodrome in ex-Soviet Kazakhstan on Wednesday carrying a Japanese billionaire to the International Space Station, an AFP correspondent at the scene said

The rocket carrying online fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa, 46, and his assistant took off at 0738 GMT and is scheduled to arrive at the ISS about six hours later at around 1341 GMT.

More Stories From World

