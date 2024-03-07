Russian rocket hits close to Zelensky, Greek PM

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) A deadly Russian missile strike Wednesday on the Ukrainian port city of Odesa appeared to land near President Volodymyr Zelensky and the visiting Greek prime minister, who described the "intense" moment of the attack.

Ukraine's navy told AFP the attack on port infrastructure killed five people and left an unspecified number of wounded.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who was holding talks with Zelensky said, "We heard the sound of sirens and explosions that took place near us."

"We did not have time to get to a shelter. It is a very intense experience," Mitsotakis said through a translator in Odesa.

Ukraine stepped up its own attacks behind Russian lines with the apparent killing of a Russian election official with a car bomb and a drone assault on a metals plant.

Russia and Ukraine have increased aerial attacks as Moscow's troops advance on the front lines and Kyiv faces a shortage of manpower and weapons.

Spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk confirmed the Odesa strike came as the Greek delegation was visiting the port with Zelensky.

Russian forces "don't care whether (targets) are military or civilians, whoever they are, whether they are international guests, these people don't care," Zelensky said.

According to the White House spokeswoman in Washington, "it appears that (the rocket) landed near the convoy."

But the Russian defence ministry claimed a strike on a "hangar in a commercial port area of Odesa in which crewless cutters were being prepared for combat use by the Ukrainian armed forces".

The hit came just days after 12 people, including five children, were killed when a Russian drone hit an apartment block in the same Black Sea city, one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in weeks.

With the White House struggling to end Republican stonewalling on new US aid packages to Ukraine, a spokesperson for President Joe Biden's National Security Council said the Odesa attack showed the "urgent need" for sending weapons.

"This strike is yet another reminder of how Russia is continuing to attack Ukraine recklessly every single day."