Russian Rocket Manufacturer Says to Upgrade Engines for New Angara Spacecraft

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Major Russian rocket manufacturer Energomash plans to begin rolling out renewed models of the RD-191 engine, which launches the Angara heavy-class launch vehicles, by 2023, the company's director Igor Arbuzov said Wednesday.

"By 2023, the task was set to create a new modification of the RD-191M engine for the promising family of launch vehicles Angara-A5M, Angara-A5V, Angara-A5P in a manned version. All the engines for this line will be made on the Perm site," Arbuzov told reporters at the company's plant in Perm.

He specified that the first engine should leave the Perm enterprise for flight tests in 2023, and in the same year, the first launch of the Angara should be carried out with it in an unmanned version.

It became known earlier this year that the first test launch of the Orel spacecraft will take place in 2023 on the Angara-A5 launch vehicle from Vostok Cosmodrome. In 2024, an unmanned aircraft is planned and in 2025 - a manned spacecraft flight to the International Space Station.