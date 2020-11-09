Russian Roscosmos Subsidiary to Produce Demo Satellite Under Sphere Satellite Program

A demonstration spacecraft will be produced for Skif, the satellite broadband internet system, which is planned to be integrated into the Sphere satellite program, Information Satellite Systems Reshetnev (ISS), a Russian satellite manufacturing company, subsidiary of Roscosmos, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) A demonstration spacecraft will be produced for Skif, the satellite broadband internet system, which is planned to be integrated into the Sphere satellite program, Information Satellite Systems Reshetnev (ISS), a Russian satellite manufacturing company, subsidiary of Roscosmos, said on Monday.

"ISS company will produce a demonstration spacecraft for Skif, an advanced satellite connection system. A demonstration satellite of Skif system will be used to work out the technology of a flexible payload," the company said on its YouTube channel.

On Friday, member of Russian Military-Industrial Commission's board Alexander Ivanov told Sputnik that Roscosmos had requested for 1.

5 trillion rubles ($19.7 billion) for the creation of Sphere system.

The Sphere satellite program was presented by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018. The system is expected to consist of 542 spacecrafts, including 15 communication satellites, 12 Skif devices to provide broadband internet access, 264 Marathon satellites for the Internet of things and 251 Earth observation devices. The program will be implemented from 2024-2028.

Sphere will compete with foreign satellite systems OneWeb and Starlink, which are designed to provide communication and Internet access all over the world.