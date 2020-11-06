UrduPoint.com
Russian Rosmorport Lays Down 18-MWt Icebreaker In St. Petersburg's Pella Shipyard

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Russia's icebreaker of ice class Icebreaker7 has been laid down in Pella shipyard located near Saint Petersburg, Russia's public shipping company Rosmorport reported on Friday.

Rosmorport and Pella have concluded a contract on the icebreaker's construction last September. The value of the vessel is assessed at 7.54 billion rubles ($97 million). The companies are planning to commission the icebreaker in 2024.

"A new 18-MWt icebreaker of ice class Icebreaker7 has been laid down in Pella shipyard ... The project 21900M2 diesel-electric linear icebreaker will be constructed under the 2018 Comprehensive Plan for the Modernization and Expansion of the Trunk Infrastructure, scheduled until 2024 to ensure year-round operation of the freezing seaports in the Far Eastern Basin," Rosmorport said.

Company's official Vasily Strugov said that this icebreaker would play an important role in the Far Eastern economy.

"The new icebreaker will strengthen Rosmorport's icebreakers fleet in the Far East and will ensure uninterrupted and timely supply of critical goods, enhance the development of the region and its economic potential," Strugov said as quoted by the company's press service.

Rosmorport shipping company operates in 65 Russian seaports and has one of the largest world's icebreakers fleets, which consists of 37 vessels. The company provides navigation and maintenance services.

On October 21, Russia commissioned a new nuclear-powered icebreaker Arktika. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin attended the event and stressed that Russia was an undisputed leader in the development of the Arctic and the country needed to act more actively in the region to meet the national security and economic demands.

More Stories From World

