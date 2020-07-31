Russian Ruble Accelerates Decline Before Weekend, Euro Touches 88 Rubles

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Russian ruble accelerated decline in the evening before weekend, the euro rose to 88 rubles, the US Dollar to 74.5 rubles.

As of 16.06 GMT, the US dollar exchange rate with "tomorrow" settlement grew by 1.

25 rubles to 74.42 rubles, the euro was up 1.17 rubles to 87.82 rubles, according to the Moscow Exchange.

Earlier in the day, the dollar rose to 74.50 rubles, highest since May 6, the euro touched 88 rubles, highest since March.