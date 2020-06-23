Russian Ruble Buoyed by Strength of Russian Economic Fundamentals - Putin

The Russian ruble has recently been buoyed by the strength of Russian economic fundamentals rather than by artificial manipulations, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020)

"Predictability, stability of the national Currency, stability of the ruble was provided not artificially, not by some command, but due to the strength of the Russian economy's fundamentals," Putin said in a televised address.