Russian Ruble Buoyed By Strength Of Russian Economic Fundamentals - Putin
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 10:48 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The Russian ruble has recently been buoyed by the strength of Russian economic fundamentals rather than by artificial manipulations, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"Predictability, stability of the national Currency, stability of the ruble was provided not artificially, not by some command, but due to the strength of the Russian economy's fundamentals," Putin said in a televised address.