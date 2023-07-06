Russian Ruble Exchange Rate Now Falling Due to Foreign Trade Dynamics - Central Bank Head

The exchange rate of the Russian ruble against major world currencies is now falling because of foreign trade dynamics, Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The exchange rate of the Russian ruble against major world currencies is now falling because of foreign trade dynamics, Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, the US dollar jumped above 93 rubles on the Moscow Exchange, while the euro rose above 101 rubles � both for the first time since March 2022.

"First of all, we should look at the dynamics of foreign trade. It largely determines the movement of the exchange rate ... Now, if we look at the dynamics of the exchange rate, it is also largely due to foreign trade," Nabiullina said at the Financial Congress of the Bank of Russia in St.

Petersburg.

The Bank of Russia sees its current monetary policy, including the floating exchange rate and inflation targeting, as effective both in calm times and in the current period of structural transformation, she added.

"We conclude that this monetary policy regime, inflation targeting and a floating exchange rate, is particularly effective in times of calm and in times of acute shocks, as well as in the period of structural transformation that we are now experiencing," Nabiullina said.

The Financial Congress of the Bank of Russia is taking place from July 6-7.