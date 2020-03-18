Russian Ruble Extends Losses Amid Oil Price Collapse

The Russian ruble extended losses amid falling oil prices, and the US dollar hit daily trading limit at the Moscow Exchange (MOEX).

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The Russian ruble extended losses amid falling oil prices, and the US Dollar hit daily trading limit at the Moscow Exchange (MOEX).

The US dollar was up 5.43 rubles to a five-year high and the daily limit of 80.87 rubles, while the euro was up 4.84 rubles to 87.74 rubles, earlier hitting a four-year high at 88.02 rubles.

Brent oil futures were trading down 11.8 percent at $25.34 per barrel.